Flathead Rivers Alliance hosts free River Safety Fair in Kalispell

KALISPELL — The Flathead Rivers Alliance is partnering with the Montana Kayaking Academy to expand river safety education with a new River Safety Fair.

The event will take place Sunday, April 26, 2026 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Sacred Waters Brewing in Kalispell. The fair is free to the public and open to all ages.

Attendees can choose from lectures and hands-on sessions covering a range of river safety topics. The Flathead Rivers Alliance has hosted small river safety workshops in the past, but the event is getting an upgrade.

Flathead Rivers Alliance Programs Coordinator Geoffrey Gill believes events like this are necessary because river safety is easier said than done.

"It's a lot harder to develop those really specific safety and rescue skills than it is to learn how to actually pilot a raft down the river. So in the interest of supporting the river community, we figured that bringing some of those safety skills in a free session to the people would be a really great way for some folks to start a lifetime of education on rivers and how they work," Gill said.

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