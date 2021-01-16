Flathead sisters helps Bench family through "Captain Maverick" products

KALISPELL — Two sisters in Flathead County are doing what they can to support the Bench family after their young son Maverick passed away from complications from a rare condition earlier this week.

Sisters Megan Upton and Leanne Wagner started their own business last August, 406 Soap and Candles Company, making handcrafted artisan products.

The pair decided to make specialized “Captain Maverick” lotion, soap and candles after hearing of Maverick’s story, with all proceeds going directly to the Bench family.

The sisters said they reached out to the Bench family for guidance on the perfect scents for Maverick’s products – they came up with an outdoorsy scent because Maverick loved playing outside with his brothers.

Megan said they started selling Maverick’s products in early December and have already raised close to $1,500 for the family. She added they’ve sold close to 200 Captain Maverick products.

“Just thought it was a great way to have a little piece of Maverick at home with them and to be able to remember him in their thoughts and prayers, to light a little candle or have their bar of soap, they just love that idea,” said Upton.

You can purchase “Captain Maverick” products directly from their website here.