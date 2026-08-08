FLATHEAD VALLEY — Organizations across the Flathead Valley are working to make sure the cost of school supplies does not stand between students and a successful start to the school year.

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Flathead Valley organizations rally to get students ready for back-to-school season

The Evergreen Chamber of Commerce is collecting donations through its Learn Together Supply Drive, now in its second year. The drive runs through most of August, and on Aug. 25, families can pick up supplies at Evergreen Elementary, 585 E. Evergreen Dr., Kalispell, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. More information is available at evergreencofc.com.

Ben Dorrington, Evergreen Chamber of Commerce executive director, said every dollar collected stays local.

"Every single dollar goes back to the children of the Evergreen community and the Evergreen School District. It goes everything from buying them crayons and pencils for the school year all the way to maybe some of those shoes."

Dorrington said the chamber views the effort as an investment in the community's future.

"The Evergreen Chamber of Commerce sees these students as the future business leaders of Evergreen," he said.

Across the valley, Northwest Montana United Way is hosting its Back 2 School Bash, a free event offering supplies and resources for families. The series of events kicks off in Kalispell on Saturday, Aug. 8, at Gateway Community Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Additional events are scheduled at the following locations:

Troy — Aug. 13, Troy Activities Center, 10 a.m. to noon

Eureka — Aug. 15, Lincoln County High School, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Libby — Aug. 19, Memorial Event Center, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Jodie Cross, Northwest Montana United Way executive director, said the reach of the events is significant.

"By the time you're through with all of the events, you'll have around 2,000 kiddos in Northwest Montana ready for school."

Cross said the support makes a meaningful difference for families facing tight budgets.

"We have a lot of parents who can't afford — I mean, when you're talking $25 for a pair of tennis shoes, and you have more than one child, it gets pricy."

Cross said community backing strengthens everyone.

"The more our families and our kids feel backed, the stronger our community is at the end of the day."