KALISPELL — For people experiencing homelessness in the Flathead Valley, getting medical care can feel out of reach.

However, a $15,000 grant is helping guests at a local shelter access medical care.

The Flathead Warming Center is a 50-bed temporary housing shelter that provides shelter for unhoused people and connects them to resources.

The shelter applied last year for the grant through Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana.

According to the organization, the grant is designed to "help target social and economic factors that play a role in health and wellness."

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Flathead Warming Center uses $15,000 grant to help unhoused people access medical care

Since receiving the grant, the Flathead Warming Center has used the funds to reduce barriers to medical care, such as co-pays, insurance issues and prescription costs.

Shelter resource manager Sean Patrick O'Neill said they are already seeing a difference.

"It's been really nice to see the folks that we've been able to help, probably a dozen or so folks with prescriptions this year, that normally we would not be able to have funding to help us with that," O'Neill said. "It just provides more opportunity for us to be able to do things that we weren't able to do and get people what they need faster and better."