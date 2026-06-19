Kalispell Fire Department earns top national honor for heart attack and stroke emergency care

KALISPELL — The Kalispell Fire Department received the American Heart Association's Mission: Lifeline EMS Gold Achievement Award for high-quality emergency care of patients experiencing heart attacks, cardiac arrests, and strokes.

The Gold Achievement Award is the highest honor in the American Heart Association's initiative. Earning it required rapid, research-based treatment and quick communication with emergency centers.

Kalispell Firefighter and Paramedic Abbie Miller-Lanz said her department's training prepared them for the gold.

"Our trainings are geared toward achieving these kinds of metrics in all of our patient care, and so for us it really just shows how much time and effort we've put into this goal and how crucial they are to a patient's long-term outcome."