Kalispell golfers tee off to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Montana

KALISPELL — Golfers in Kalispell hit the course Friday to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Montana at the organization's annual Golf Fore Kids' Sake tournament at Village Greens.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Montana is a nonprofit that pairs children with adult mentors, known as "Bigs," who provide guidance and support. The organization currently supports 31 mentor-child pairs.

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Salute to Service: Kalispell golf tournament supports youth mentorship nonprofit

Melissa Miller, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Montana, said the need for mentors in the community is real.

"There's a lot of kids out there that need a little extra support. It's nice to have somebody there that's reliable that you can count on that isn't expecting anything from you."

Funds raised through the tournament support the program's day-to-day operations.

"It helps us with our recruiting efforts, it helps with recruiting, providing match activities for our bigs and littles and helping cover background checks and that sort of thing," Miller said.

The tournament featured raffles, cart decoration competitions and golf, drawing dozens of community members to the course. Golfer Phil Nelson was among those who came out to show support.

Nelson said the event offered more than just a round of golf.

"It's hard to beat getting outside in the summer and came out to support Big Brothers Big Sisters, vital nonprofit doing great work in the community."

Miller said the turnout reflects something special about the Kalispell area.

"This area is so supportive of children and whatever they that can do to help with our youth it's just really exciting, it's just a very supportive community."

To get involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Montana, click here.