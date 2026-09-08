Montana DUI Reform Summit brings together families and lawmakers to address deadly driving crisis

KALISPELL — Impaired driving kills more people in Montana than in almost anywhere else in the country, and families who know that pain firsthand gathered in Kalispell to help find solutions.

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Montana DUI Reform Summit

At the Montana DUI Reform Summit, those families joined law enforcement, lawmakers, and community advocates to confront a crisis that changes lives across the state.

39% of traffic fatalities in Flathead County involved a driver with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 or higher, according to Rep. Courtenay Sprunger, who organized the summit after hearing from constituents.

"I got so many emails from people around the community who said 'you need to do something,'" Sprunger said.

Families who lost loved ones to intoxicated drivers had the opportunity to share their stories. Jessie Hanson's 15-year-old daughter, Brooke, was struck and killed while walking home from a fishing trip in Columbia Falls.

"This is my daughter Brooke…the woman who killed Brooke was nearly three times the legal limit, she chose to drink, she chose to get behind the wheel, she left the scene and my daughter never came home," Hanson said.

Two panels filled with judges, legislators, first responders, lawyers, recovery specialists, and others educated attendees and served as a resource on topics related to intoxicated driving, including punishment laws.

"DUI 114th offense, your license will be suspended for one year, and it feels like perhaps our society should have a conversation," Montana Department of Justice Assistant Attorney General Ed Hirsch said.

Panelists also addressed attitudes surrounding drinking in the state.

"One of the Columbia Falls officers said to me, you know what they say, 'you're not a true Montanan unless you have a DUI.' Now that is something that has to change folks," Rep. Steve Kelly said.

Montana Bar Fairies Co-Founder and President Beth McBride spoke about how residents can participate in the legislative process to make a difference.

"When you want to change laws or you want to make a law, you as a private citizen don't just call your legislator and say hey do this, change this law,' you have to participate in it," McBride said.

The summit also covered transportation solutions, recovery efforts, and other related topics.

Adam Bruzza, who is in long-term recovery and was convicted of a fourth DUI in Flathead County, closed the evening by sharing how his experience led him to help others.

Bruzza is finishing school to become a licensed addiction counselor and started Big Sky Sobriety Shuttle, a free sober ride share program.

"Through the rooms at AA, through the sober community, through long term recovery, I have been able to take an awful experience and not let it define me," Bruzza said.

Those involved with the summit hope the community, lawmakers, and law enforcement can come together to help solve problems around intoxicated driving.