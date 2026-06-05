BIGFORK — Each year just before Memorial Day, the Montana Legends, a local motorcycle club in Bigfork, hosts its Memorial Poker Run to honor fallen veterans with motorcycles and camaraderie.

This year's event raised a record $45,000 for local veterans.

Organizers say 100% of the money raised goes toward resources and organizations that benefit those who have served, including the Northwest Montana Veterans Food Pantry, multiple Flathead Valley Community College scholarships and more.

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Montana Legends Memorial Poker Run raises $45,000 for veterans in the Flathead Valley

Founder John Pettigrew has watched the event grow from a small local ride into this year’s record-breaking gathering.

"The first time we did it, there was 20 bikes, and we gave the VFW $750. This year, we had 287 bikes and raised a little over $45,000. So all that money stays right here, local," Pettigrew said.

The 18th annual Montana Legends Poker Run will take place next year just before Memorial Day.