My Glacier Village opens its fifth annual fraud summit to the Kalispell community on Saturday

KALISPELL — My Glacier Village is hosting its fifth annual fraud summit on Saturday at Flathead Valley Community College, and this year's free event is open to the entire community.

The summit will cover current scams, warning signs, scammer tactics, and what to do if someone is targeted. Common evolving scams include relationship scams, banking fraud, and AI-powered schemes.

My Glacier Village founder, Jenn Prunty, said the event started as a senior fraud summit, but it is time to open the doors to everyone.

"This did start out as a senior fraud summit because we feel like seniors are most vulnerable, but the truth is scammers do not target people based on age. They target people based on access, behavior, emotion, and vulnerabilities and depending on what you have going on in your life, you could fit into those weak spots at any time. So truthfully, younger people are targeted more often, but seniors have more to lose," Prunty said.

The fraud summit will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Flathead Valley Community College Arts and Technology Building.