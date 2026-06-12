KALISPELL — Kalispell's new Les Schwab is giving back to the community before it even gets settled in, donating new tires to the Flathead Food Bank's van to help make sure families in need get food no matter the road or the weather.

(WATCH: New Les Schwab in Kalispell donates tires to Flathead Food Bank at grand opening)

New Les Schwab in Kalispell donates tires to Flathead Food Bank at grand opening

The new Les Schwab, located at 443 Rivers Edge Loop, held its grand opening Friday. To mark the occasion, the company gave back to the community through its Tires for Purpose program.

Levi Isaacson, manager of the Les Schwab Tire Center, explained how the program works.

"Nonprofit organizations can apply for it and then it goes to a selection committee where we look at where those tires or those services can most benefit not only that organization but our community," Isaacson said.

The Flathead Food Bank was selected to receive new tires for one of its vans. The organization logs thousands of miles each year delivering food to those in need.

Kelli Worley, the food bank's major gifts officer, said the food bank depends heavily on its fleet.

"We actually have four vehicles at the Flathead Food Bank so five days a week we're driving out to the local grocery stores here doing food rescue. We also go to two different mobile pantries every other Wednesday either in Martin City or Marion, so we drive about 2,500 miles per year just delivering food to our rural communities," Worley said.

The donation is meaningful to an organization that depends on its vehicles every day.

"I mean, I am again so thankful for Les Schwab for thinking of us and for gifting us these tires today. Again, this is really going to help ensure that were able to continue to feed the valley here," Worley said.

For Les Schwab, the donation is also a statement about who they want to be in their new community.

"We're the new guys in town so not only are we trying to build a relationship with the community, but I mean, giving back is been one of Les' biggest values since he opened the company 75 years ago," Isaacson said.