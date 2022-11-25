North Valley Food Bank seeing an all-time high in food assistance needs

WHITEFISH - Thanksgiving week has ended, but the North Valley Food Bank made an impact this year.

They were able to distribute 500 thanksgiving meals to local families, which is a new record high.

They hit another record in Trego where they supplied food for the holiday for 240 families.

The community was able to give back to the food bank through the Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning.

The race filled up with 850 participants and a portion of those proceeds went to North Valley Food Bank.

While they didn’t receive many food donations this year, they did have many people sign up to volunteer.

“It also really raises awareness about how much need for food assistance there is in our community. We are at a 40-year high of need for food assistance in our community currently," said North Valley Food Bank executive director Sophie Albert.

Although they made it through the Thanksgiving rush, the food bank will still need support to help families in need.

You can go to northvalleyfoodbank.com to donate or learn more.