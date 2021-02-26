North Valley Food Bank wraps up food drive

KALISPELL — The North Valley Food Bank in Whitefish just wrapped up their first annual FEED LOVE food drive helping those less fortunate in the Flathead Valley.

Food bank officials say they collected more than 4,800 pounds of comfort food during the 10 day long food drive in early February.

The food drive featured 30 drop-off boxes in restaurants and stores throughout downtown Whitefish.

Online donations allowed the food bank to sponsor weekly groceries for 56 families during the FEED LOVE campaign.

The North Valley Food Bank serves close to 500 people per week through their weekly drive-thru service as well as an additional 72 households with its mobile pantries to outlying areas in the Flathead.

