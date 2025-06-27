Northwest Montana Veterans Food Pantry gifted T-Mobile Hometown Grant

EVERGREEN — T-Mobile visited the Northwest Montana Veterans Stand Down and Food Pantry in Evergreen on Tuesday to give them a very special gift.

The pantry was a recipient of $50,000 through The T-Mobile Hometown Grant Program.

Each quarter, T-Mobile receives over 1000 applicants and gives out 25 grants to businesses and places with a population of less than 50,000.

"It's part of our massive effort to bring 5G to rural America," T-Mobile Rural Market Manager Daniel Hodgson says.

The Pantry helps veterans in many ways including providing food and clothing as well as meeting their different needs on a case by case basis.

"Our veterans can shop and be able to sustain themselves," Pamela Koller, the CEO of the Northwest Montana Veterans Stand Down and Food Pantry, says.

They were honored on Tuesday with a check presentation ceremony that included food, raffles, and multiple speakers.

A large portion of the grant will go towards fixing the parking lot and other construction, but there are plans for new features as well.

“We are actually going to be creating a monument for our veterans here, so when people drive by they are going to be like ‘that's the veterans food pantry,'” Koller says.

If any veterans need assistance, The Northwest Montana Veterans Stand Down and Food Pantry is always looking to help.

