WHITEFISH — Cornerstone Caregiving is hosting a pickleball tournament in Whitefish from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday to raise money for Disabled American Veterans, and the community response has exceeded expectations so far.

The nationwide in-home care agency has only been in Kalispell since March but has wasted no time getting involved in the community. Saturday, 16 teams will compete at Smith Fields in the “Served with Care” pickleball tournament.

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Pickleball tournament in Whitefish to raise money for Disabled American Veterans

Operating Director Alex Presnell said the agency set an ambitious fundraising target and is confident the community will help reach it.

"We put the fundraising goal to start this year at $5,000, and I think we're going to be over that, so it's a good start. We weren't sure how much traction we would get, but after talking with the community and getting everyone involved, we've got a lot of great sponsorships and we're very blessed."

While team registration is full, donations are still being accepted through the end of the month.

To donate, call Alex Presnell at 406-607-6658.