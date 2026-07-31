Plumb-Rite 'Clear the List' sweepstakes awards Flathead Valley community members $500 gift cards

KALISPELL — A Kalispell plumbing company launched a sweepstakes to help ease back-to-school costs for teachers, families, and students in the Flathead Valley.

Plumb-Rite launched its "Clear the List" sweepstakes last month, offering four $500 gift cards to winners in the Flathead Valley. The contest was open to teachers, families, and students.

More than 300 people entered to win one of the four gift cards. Admin Manager Sabrina Komenda said the response exceeded expectations.

"It's definitely exceeded it, it was way more than what we thought. ," Komenda said.

Komenda said the company wanted to help ease back-to-school costs.

"It just means so much to us that were able to provide some help to not only the teachers, but the families and students that are facing everyday challenges," Komenda said.

The four winners have been chosen. Among them is first-grade teacher Kelsey Wing, who entered to help cover out-of-pocket classroom expenses.

"I could not believe it, I was so excited," Wing said.

Wing is in her 9th year of teaching and said classroom costs add up year after year.

"This will be my 9th year teaching so not only do we buy supplies yearly but we also buy supplies for the classroom feel inviting and sometimes throughout the year those supplies break," Wing said.

Wing plans to use the funds on a new classroom lunch bin, art supplies, and a self-care station. For her, the gift is about more than supplies.

"Having a local community honor teachers and just public education is really important. It really makes me as a teacher feel seen in this community and I couldn't be more grateful," Wing said.

Komenda said Plumb-Rite hopes to make the sweepstakes an annual tradition.

"We just hope to continue this as a new tradition to the community," Komenda said.