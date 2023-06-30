Salute to Service: Grateful Nation Freedom 5K Run/Walk coming to Bigfork

BIGFORK - You can take part in an event on July 4th that will benefit children and families of our fallen Montana heroes.

The 12th annual Grateful Nation Freedom 5K Run/Walk will take place in Bigfork on Tuesday.

The surviving children of fallen Montana military heroes who were killed in action in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars benefit from the money raised by the event.

All of the proceeds you give go directly into the children's educational fund.

The run/walk is open to all ages and abilities and is a great opportunity to come together to remember and give thanks to all of our military families before Bigfork's 4th of July parade.

Families and friends can gather at Lake Baked Bakery around 8 a.m. for check-in and the start of the run/walk at 9 a.m.

Visit https://runsignup.com/Race/MT/Bigfork/GratefulNationMontanaFreedom5KRunWalk for additional information.