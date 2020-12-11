Salute to Service: Virtual toy box fundraiser underway

KALISPELL — Kalispell Regional Healthcare and the Montana Children’s Hospital are hosting a special fundraiser this holiday season to buy toys for families going through pediatric cancer.

The hospital is asking businesses in Northwest Montana to donate to the Virtual Toy Box with a goal of raising $50,000.

Montana Children’s Hospital Chief Development Officer Carly Rickard says this fundraiser is different from years past because the hospital is not able to accept in-person donations due to COVID-19 restrictions.

This year, Rickard says families will be able to pick toys for their children from a virtual list allowing the hospital to buy toys for their families directly.

Rickard says donations made to the hospital will reach children all across Montana -- including at clinics in Bozeman, Helena, Great Falls, and Missoula.

She says these donations allow the Montana Children’s Hospital to provide toys to cancer patients all throughout the year, not just during the holidays.

“So we really rely on this holiday season when people are thinking about the kids in the hospital to get us through. Because if you’re a child and you’re diagnosed with cancer in the middle of the summer you’re still going to want a teddy bear or a fun toy to get you through that experience," Rickard told MTN News.

The virtual toy box fundraiser will accept donations through Dec. 31. Click here for more information on how you can help.

