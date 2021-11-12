Salvation Army seeks volunteer bell ringers ahead of Christmas season

KALISPELL — The Salvation Army is looking for volunteer red kettle bell ringers in the Flathead with the Christmas season fast approaching.

This year’s red kettle season will be a mix of in-person and virtual bell ringing after last year’s event went fully virtual due to COVID-19 concerns.

Volunteers can sign up to ring bells at 14 different locations in the Flathead Valley including Kalispell, Whitefish, Columbia Falls, Bigfork and more.

Salvation Army Corps Officer Major Larry Feist said they would like to have 250 volunteers signed up before opening day on Nov. 22. He says this year’s goal is to raise $70,000 with funds helping support the Salvation Army year-round.

“It’s helping each other helping the community and I think that’s what it’s all about,” said Feist.

Individuals and groups interested in volunteering as a bell ringer this season can contact the Salvation Army at (406) 257-4357.

Additionally, between Nov. 22 and Dec. 24, $3 from every car wash at Kalispell’s Auto-Mutt Dog and Car Wash will be donated to the Salvation Army.

