The Making Place is taking strides to create a community makers space

COLUMBIA FALLS — A new group started in the Flathead this summer with the hope of creating a community makers space. Now, they are making big strides to find a permanent home.

The Making Place is a group of artists who came together and held workshops and classes for artists in the Flathead. They attended events across the valley this summer selling art and helping people create.

They are now looking to find a permanent location in the hope of having a place to hold workshops, a space for people to use to do their crafts and a tool library.

"I want the Making Place for my own, like, personal reasons. I want a place to do my sewing, I want a place to create things also, like a community place like to hang out and meet other creative people," The Making Place board member Justin Barry told MTN. "I have a vested interest in this. and I heard a lot of people talking about wanting to create a makerspace or something like it. It's like, well, the time seems like now, and so I got together with some other friends that kind of make it happen and we're going for it.

The Making Place is holding a Harvest Moon Fest fundraiser this weekend in Columbia Falls with artist demos and talks, live screen printing, food and drink, live music, an open mic and a cider press.

The free event will run from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 12 at 700 Mooring Road in Columbia Falls.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a t-shirt to screen print on, apples for the cider press and a cup for the cider. No dogs are allowed at the event.