The Wall That Heals attracts visitors to Kalispell to honor fallen servicemembers

KALISPELL - The Wall That Heals, a 375-foot three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. is attracting hundreds of visitors to Kalispell.

Close to 100 volunteers helped set up the wall on Wednesday at Glacier High School, consisting of 140 panels, some weighing up to 80 pounds.

The wall is now open to the public 24 hours a day until Sunday at 2 p.m., honoring the more than 58,000 servicemembers who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam.

U.S. Army veteran Gary Henry is one of dozens of volunteers that will help visitors find a name of a fallen servicemember on the wall.

“We have a pamphlet here that you can do a rubbing of the name and write down the location on the wall, just a memory and closure.”

Taps will be played at The Wall That Heals each night at 10 p.m.

