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Two Whitefish residents launch community ride service for Under the Big Sky Festival

Two Whitefish residents are offering affordable rides between Whitefish, Kalispell and Columbia Falls for Under the Big Sky Festival goers.
Big Sky Cab Service
MTN News
Fliers advertise a community ride service offering festival-goers affordable transportation between Whitefish, Kalispell, and Columbia Falls during Under the Big Sky Festival
Big Sky Cab Service
Posted

FLATHEAD COUNTY — Two Whitefish residents have launched a community ride service for Under the Big Sky Festival attendees at per-person rates.

WATCH: Whitefish locals launch ride service for festival goers

Two Whitefish residents launch community ride service for Under the Big Sky Festival

Provided shuttles may not reach every destination, and rideshare prices can add up fast. That prompted local residents Uriah Rosenzwag and Jessica Robinson to launch their own ride service for festival-goers.

"We live here right, we love the community, we wanted to offer a community service, how can we help people save a little scratch," Rosenzwag said.

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"We live here right, we love the community, we wanted to offer a community service, how can we help people save a little scratch," Rosenzwag said.

The service offers rides between Kalispell, Columbia Falls, and Whitefish at per-person rates. Festival-goers can call or text Uriah Rosenzwag at 406-300-2071 or Jessica Robinson at 406-471-2102 to book a ride.

"So that's $50 to go to Kalispell, $20 to stay in Whitefish and $30 to do the Cfalls area all the way out to the airport," Rosenzwag said.

The service also runs errands for festival-goers, keeping the day free for the music.

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"Because Montana is such a high DUI it's hard to go without finding a family who has been affected by drunk driving here," Rosenzwag said.

"We're not just offering a ride service. Well walk your dogs well go buy your groceries while you're at the show so you can have them at home so you don't have to do anything during the day but have fun," Rosenzwag said.

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"Because Montana is such a high DUI it's hard to go without finding a family who has been affected by drunk driving here," Rosenzwag said.

Rosenzwag and Robinson say one of their biggest goals is keeping intoxicated drivers off the road. They are donating part of their proceeds to the Montana Bar Fairies, a local group focused on drunk driving prevention.

"Because Montana is such a high DUI it's hard to go without finding a family who has been affected by drunk driving here," Rosenzwag said.

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