WHITEFISH — The Whitefish Community Foundation’s Kiita Foundation Scholarship, which aims to help financially independent students in the Flathead Valley, is now accepting applications.

The scholarship was first launched in 2023, and this year four $10,000 awards will be given to local high school seniors.

Requirements for the scholarship include being an upcoming graduate of a high school in Flathead County, being unable to rely on others for financial support, maintaining a minimum 3.0 GPA and intending to apply to a four-year institution in the Montana University System.

The scholarship is funded by the local Armstrong family, who hopes it will change lives.

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Whitefish Community Foundation opens applications for $10,000 Kiita Foundation Scholarships

"The Armstrong family really wants to invest in those students that have had a really hard journey. Those students sometimes maybe don't realize that there's someone out there who wants to help them, and the Armstrong family is that person," said Alan Davis, president and CEO of the Whitefish Community Foundation.

Applicants can learn more and apply here.

Applications are due on March 31 at 11:59 p.m.