Whitefish firefighters dedicate 9/11 memorial featuring steel from the World Trade Center

WHITEFISH — As the nation marks 25 years since the September 11 attacks, the Whitefish Firefighters Association has dedicated a new memorial that brings pieces of the World Trade Center to the Flathead Valley.

WATCH: Whitefish unveils a 9/11 memorial with World Trade Center steel

Whitefish 911 Memorial Unveiled

The Whitefish Emergency Services Building was packed for the dedication, drawing first responders from across the Flathead Valley and community members who gathered to witness the unveiling.

The memorial features a Pentagon-shaped base and steel sourced from the World Trade Center.

MTN NEWS "One of our previous chiefs' daughters worked for the New Jersey Port Authority, and there was an application process that allowed people to get World Trade Center Steel for having a 9/11 memorial constructed," Sal Baccaro, Chair of the 9/11 Memorial Committee, said.

"One of our previous chiefs' daughters worked for the New Jersey Port Authority, and there was an application process that allowed people to get World Trade Center Steel for having a 9/11 memorial constructed," Sal Baccaro, Chair of the 9/11 Memorial Committee, said.

The large turnout moved Baccaro, as neighbors gathered not just to observe but to share their own stories of where they were when the world changed. Among them was Whitefish resident Ryan Giesy.

"I was just a freshman in high school when this happened, and everybody stopped and watched the news and we didn't speak basically the entire day. I don't think any of us understood what really happened," Giesy said.

MTN NEWS "I was just a freshman in high school when this happened, and everybody stopped and watched the news and we didn't speak basically the entire day. I don't think any of us understood what really happened," Giesy said.

Seeing a piece of the actual World Trade Center in Whitefish left a lasting impression on Giesy.

"It kind of makes the hair on your arms stand up a little bit when you see the actual metal and the debris and what it took to actually make this happen," Giesy said.

The memorial is now open to the public. Baccaro says this is only phase one. Phase two will include hardscaping, cladding of the Pentagon base, and signage. The project still needs public support to reach that next stage.

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