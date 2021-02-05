Young Maverick Bench to be remembered Saturday

KALISPELL — Saturday will be in an emotional day in Kalispell as a Celebration of Life for Maverick Bench will be held at the Flathead County Fairgrounds.

Maverick passed away in January from complications from a rare condition after touching the hearts of thousands of supporters while in the hospital.

Reporter Sean Wells talks to one of the organizers of Mavericks Army’s Facebook page about what the group is doing to keep Maverick’s giving spirit alive for years to come.

A Celebration of Life for Maverick Bench will take place on Saturday in the Expo Building at the Flathead County Fairgrounds in Kalispell. The service is open to anyone in the community who was touched by Maverick’s story.

Maverick’s Army organizer Annalise Wilson says the fairgrounds will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to pay respects and record personal messages to the family, with the service officially starting at 1 p.m.

Wilson says capacity limits will be in place at the Expo Building due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“If we do hit capacity, we will also have a viewing screen outside where people will be able to park in their cars, tune into a radio station, and watch the Livestream from outside,” Wilson said.

“And even if someone was concerned about being in the building with all of those people, that’s an option that’s available and it will also be live-streamed on Maverick’s Army’s Facebook page,” Wilson added.

Maverick’s Army’s Facebook Page continues to grow in size with more than 28,000 members from all over the world. Wilson says the positive impact Maverick continues to have in people’s lives is breathtaking.

“Maverick brought out the good in so many people from across the world, it doesn’t matter what walk of life you are, it didn’t matter what political party you were from, everyone just came together for the greater good for this little man and for his family and it’s pretty amazing to see.”

Wilson was named one of “Maverick’s Angels” by the Bench family working day and night organizing fundraisers in support of Maverick while also working as a nurse at Kalispell Regional Healthcare.

Wilson says the plan going forward is to create Maverick’s foundation, keeping his legacy alive for years to come giving out scholarships and financial support to those in need.

“Moving forward I’m just excited to be a part of something so awesome that’s going to help our Flathead Valley and surrounding areas in more ways than we could even imagine right now,” Wilson said.

Those attending Maverick’s Celebration of Life are encouraged to wear Maverick Strong clothing while kids are invited to wear their favorite superhero costumes in his honor.

