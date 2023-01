MISSOULA - Some people like to ski or snowboard during the winter, but the residents of a house on the corner of Sixth and Russell streets in Missoula's favorite thing to do is build snowmen!

Jeff and his daughter have been building the snowmen since it started snowing and the army of snowmen has drawn a lot of spectators and honks — so much so that a person tipped us off!

Jeff and his daughter plan to keep building them as long as there's snow on the ground.