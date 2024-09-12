Tennessee Whiskey Poker Run raising money for a Bitterroot Valley Family

MISSOULA — It’s the last big ride of the year and has grown into one of the biggest poker runs in the state and this weekend, it’s kickstands up for the 7th annual Tennessee Whiskey Poker Run in Missoula.

Each year, organizers pick one person or family to help in this charity event. This year, a Bitterroot Valley woman and her two sons are the recipients of the weekend fundraising. They recently lost their husband and father.

Last year, the event had 175 poker hands with 130 bikes and cars. This year, there’s even a party bus.

The fun starts at the Sunrise Saloon in Missoula with check-in at 10:30 a.m. The bikes take off at noon and head to the Bitterroot Valley making stops along the way. The ride ends at Roper’s Lounge up Highway 12 where there will be food and a live and silent auction.

“We wouldn't be able to do it without all of our volunteers. We have some sponsors that cover some of the big costs and of course, the biker community. They really show up to help make our vision come true and grow this event every year,” says Ericka Butler who is helping to promote the event.

She says when you see a big group of bikers on the road, they’re probably fundraising.

Registration starts at 10:30 a.m. and costs $30 for single rides, and $40 for couples. The top hand is $600. Ericka says when the bikes all leave at noon, it’s a sight to see and invites people to check it out.

More Information can be found on their Facebook page.