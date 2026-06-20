STEVENSVILLE — A woman who moved from the Philippines to the United States in 2011 in search of new opportunities has built a life dedicated to caring for others — and she is now doing it in Stevensville.

Julieann Moss Jaffe established Mountain Pine Assisted Living in 2022, where she cares for nine residents. It's not her only accomplishment in the states. She opened Azaleas back in 2014, a home care facility.

WATCH THE FULL REPORT BELOW:

Unsung Hero from the Philippines is leaving her mark on Stevensville

"It's my dream. Assisted living is my dream," Moss Jaffe said.

When she moved to the U.S., she had to say goodbye to her family. She says she serves her nine residents as if she is working for her loved ones back home.

Julieann Moss Jaffe Moss Jaffe's family

"You know, the care that I want to give to my parents, I don't give it to them, I give it to these people," Moss Jaffe said.

She manages all aspects of her facility, and her efforts do not go unnoticed. One resident says the experience stands out above others.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Mountain Pine Assisted Living resident, Bud Moraca

"I think actually it's better than any place we've lived," the resident said.

Moss Jaffe has made upgrades to the facility, including installing a chairlift. She is also hands-on with showers, medication, cooking and laundry.

Erin Heitzmann, a registered nurse who works at the facility, says Moss Jaffe's energy and attitude are constant.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Mountain Pine Assisted Living Nurse, Erin Heitzmann

"You never know she's tired because she never says, 'I'm tired' or she's just always there and always working and always laughing and making jokes and smiling and just a delight," Heitzmann said.

Away from home but not absent, Moss Jaffe continues to find ways to help in the Philippines — especially elementary students.

"We give money and then you know, people from the school will cook food and we help feed the kids," Moss Jaffe said.

It is that work ethic and generosity that has helped her transform her life in Montana.

When MTN asked where her drive comes from, she credited her parents.

"I love it, you know, their stories, where they've been before, their life stories, they're actually really sweet," Moss Jaffe said. "I love helping the elderly."