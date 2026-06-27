Each week, KPAX and Whitefish Credit Union honor an individual making a difference in the community-- a difference that may be more behind the scenes. We call it "Unsung Hero," and although our latest recipient leads a force of around a hundred law enforcement officers, Missoula Police Chief Mike Colyer is more of a supportive, servant leader.

Watch the full video below:

Unsung Hero: Missoula police chief says individual service is 'king'

"It's quite a compliment. I feel like there's so much work that gets done around here," Colyer told MTN. "I have 118 unsung heroes that I work with around here, so for me to be recognized by name is flattering, but I do appreciate that a lot of probably what I'm recognized for is the work that the rest of the team's done."

The Missoula native began his career with his hometown police department back in 1996, and the loyal law enforcement officer continued to rise in the ranks. Milestones include being promoted to captain in 2011 and eventually being appointed chief in 2023.

"I certainly have a lot of pride in the department, and so anytime I have an opportunity to take on a new assignment or a new responsibility within the department, I take that seriously and do my best to fulfill each kind of step along the way that I've had the opportunity to do," he shared.

One of Colyer's main goals is to make sure Missoulians trust their local police agency, and he's on the front lines of communicating that.

"Something I can do is to help engage with different segments of our community, tell them what we're all about, answer their questions, and promote the department," he explained. "So when I get opportunities to go speak to groups, young people, and old people and everybody in between, I look forward to doing that."

And the police chief also places a premium on service.

"The calls that they go on might not be a big deal to that officer, but they're a huge deal to the people that called the police department because it's one of only maybe a couple times they interact with us," he said. "So individual service is king, and in it is how you build relationships with your community."

When asked if he thinks of himself as a hero, he said, "No, no, I view police officers who are out doing the work as heroes. I view me as a person who should be supporting their work and doing what I can to advance the agency."