Unsung Hero: Nurse Paula Stobie nearing her 40 year anniversary in Hot Springs

HOT SPRINGS — In Hot Springs, a town with a population of a little over 600, a hero can stand out, and nurse Paula Stobie steps up to that title.

Stobie, a nurse at Hot Springs Family Medicine, is on the verge of celebrating her 40 year anniversary in January.

“I started at Clark Fork Valley Hospital in January of '86, and I've been employed by them ever since. Worked at the hospital for about 15 years and then came up to the clinic.”

Since she started her career, Stobie has become a jack of all trades, getting her Bachelors degree in nursing, becoming an X-ray technician, as well as receiving a masters after she discovered a new passion.

Watch Full Story with Unsung Hero Paula Stobie:

Unsung Hero Paula Stobie

“I've really enjoyed teaching. Early in my career I did a lot of teaching of advanced cardiac life support.”

For Stobie, there are special perks of being well known in her hometown of Hot Springs.

“I’m allowed the privilege of caring for a lot of people that watched me grow up.”

The community will always be an important to her and it motivates her to continue her career there.

“The wonderful thing about being a nurse is that you can do any type of nursing, anywhere, but this is always where I've chosen to be.”

Although dedicating her life to nursing, Paula has no current plans to retire.

“40 years, the conversation comes up every once and a while, when am I going to retire? But I’m always pushing that out a little bit.”

