Details emerge in incident that drew police presence near downtown Missoula

UPDATE: 12:50 p.m. - May 27, 2022

MISSOULA - We are learning more details about a Friday incident that brought a large police presence in the area of the Madison Street Bridge in Missoula.

According to a social media post, The Missoula Police Department received a report of a male with a gunshot wound "who had wandered into a business seeking help."

Police have confirmed it was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officers found the firearm used and took a statement from the male.

The male was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Arnold told MTN News there is no threat to the public.

(second report: 12:37 p.m. - May 27, 2022)

The Madison Street Bridge in Missoula has been reopened to traffic.

The Missoula Police Department is continuing to investigate the reported incident.

MPD spokeswoman Lydia Arnold tells MTN News there is no threat to the public at this time.

(first report: 12:14 p.m. - May 27, 2022)

The Missoula Police Department reports there is "a large police presence" in the 600 block of East Broadway.

According to a social media post, MPD is "investigating an incident." No further information is being released at this time.

The Madison Street Bridge and Madison Street footbridge are currently closed and people are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.