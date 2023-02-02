"If You Give a Child a Book" campaign donates to Lowell Elementary students

MISSOULA – Thursday was a special day for us here at KPAX and for Lowell Elementary School in Missoula as we were able to give each child two books of their own to keep.

It's part of the Scripps Howard Foundation and KPAX and the “Give a Child a Book Campaign'" to promote literacy and a love of reading.

Jill Valley, James Dobson, Kierra Sam, and Dani Hallows joined some of our KPAX reporters in reading a story to the kids.

We all had fun helping some of them pick out their books.

There was everything from dinosaur books, graphic novels, animal books, and more. It was hard to choose!

“The reason I like reading is because it helps me get my intelligence up. and it's very good for starters,” said first-grade student Raiden.

“Well, academically, it definitely increases how well I read. Probably helps me when I'm speaking and having a conversation like right now,” added fifth-grade student Ollie.

"This is definitely one of our favorite days of the year,” noted teacher and librarian Chrisy Russell. “These kids, I mean, the anticipation. As soon as the books actually arrive in the giant boxes, [there is] excitement and how thrilled they were, it was like Christmas around here. This was such a wonderful gift.”

Coming up on Friday, the students in the upper grades at Lowell Elementary will get their chance to select their new books.

It was made possible by donations from KPAX and E.W. Scripps employees around the country.

We previously celebrated reading with students at Saint Ignatius Elementary School.

