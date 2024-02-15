'If You Give a Child a Book" campaign’ returns to Missoula’s Lowell Elementary School

MISSOULA — It was a great day to be a kid at Lowell Elementary in Missoula on Thursday where students each got to pick out two brand new books for their very own.

It's part of our "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign, which aims to provide books to school-age children to help spark their love of reading.

We had the chance to hang out with some kindergarteners and first grade students and there was such a diverse selection, that the KPAX news team helped them decide which books they wanted to take home.

Many feel it's one of the best days of the year at the school and one that encourages a love of reading.

"It's so exciting to see what books the kids gravitate towards what their interests are...the power of getting to choose something for themselves or their family,” observed Lowell School Librarian Chris Russell.

The annual “If You Give a Child a Book” childhood literacy campaign is a partnership of the Scripps Howard Foundation with KPAX employees contributing to buying the books.

We partner with Title I schools to get reading materials to as many kids as we can.