Watch Now
Give A Child A Book

Actions

"If You Give a Child a Book" campaign returns to St. Ignatius Elementary School

Jill St Ignatius Give a Child a Book
Natalie McAlpine/MTN News
It was once again a special day for us at KPAX as we got to celebrate reading with Saint Ignatius Elementary School on April 4, 2023.
Jill St Ignatius Give a Child a Book
Posted at 4:14 PM, Apr 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-04 18:17:49-04

SAINT IGNATIUS - Tuesday was a special day for children at Saint Ignatius Elementary School as KPAX and the Scripps Howard Foundation gave each child a brand new copy of the latest "Dog Man" book by author Dav Pilkey.

Tuesday's storytelling and book distribution is how we're celebrating the one-millionth book donated through our "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign.

Pilkey donated 25,000 copies of his latest graphic novel, which will be given to every first through sixth grade students in the 77 partner Title I schools across the country.

MTN’s Jill Valley sat down with second grade students in Mission and read from "Dog Man: 20,000 Fleas Under the Sea." Later, they each got to take home their very own copy.

The fund raised $1 million during its seventh annual childhood literacy campaign, which will provide 200,000 books for kids across the country. The kids promised us they'd read at least 15 minutes every day just for fun!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Every $5 you donate buys 1 book for a child in need.