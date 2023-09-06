“If You Give a Child a Book” campaign underway in Western Montana

MISSOULA - This week, KPAX launched our annual “If You Give a Child a Book” campaign where we devote resources to put brand new books in the hands of hundreds of students.

It’s something we’ve done for the last several years at different schools in Western Montana and it’s one of the best days of the year.

With the help of our parent company, Scripps, we’re able to give students in kindergarten through third grade the books they need to help support their growth and development.

We talked with Lowell Elementary School librarian Chrisy Russell about 'book day.'

“These kids are voracious readers when given a hook and a lot of times they can’t afford to purchase those books on their own, certainly to a bookstore some of them don’t have access to go to the public library so this makes all the difference for them,” Russell said.

We’ll be heading back out to two schools with more box-loads of books later this week.

This initiative is important to us because according to "Read Aloud 15 Minutes" more than one in three children arrive at kindergarten without the skills necessary for lifetime learning.

We would like your help providing books to our kids. Donations can be made at https://www.kpax.com/giveabook.