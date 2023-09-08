KPAX “If You Give a Child a Book” campaign visits Lowell Elementary School

MISSOULA - We have been highlighting the importance of reading and its impact on a child's success in the classroom through our "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign.

KPAX and our parent company Scripps believe in getting books into the hands of children.

It’s an effort paid for through employee donations and your generous support.

We got to spend part of Friday at Lowell Elementary School in Missoula where we gave every student a free copy of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone to celebrate the book's 25th anniversary.

The kids were thrilled to take home a brand new book and they also filled us in on some of the finer plot points of this series of stories.

It turns out that these kids enjoy reading about the adventures found within the pages.

“When I read a book, feel like I'm in the book. And when my brain sees who the people...I think that I'm in the world of whatever book I'm in,” said third grade student Henry.

“I like to imagine all the characters in my head, and I like to read all about it because I pick books that are full of magic and full of other things,” fellow third student Airi added.

We’ll be headed to another Western Montana school on Monday armed with free books for the young students.

If you would like to donate and help students at this year's chosen elementary school get books in their hands, please visit our If You Give A Child A Book page.