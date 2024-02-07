KPAX's 'If You Give A Child a Book' campaign returns to St. Ignatius

ST IGNATIUS — Wednesday was a great day at Saint Ignatius Elementary School as young students got their pick of books to take home at the annual Scripps Book Fair.

It's part of our "If You Give A Child a Book" campaign, which aims to provide books to school-age children to help spark their love of reading.

MTN’s Jill Valley hung out with first grade and fifth grade students who got to select two books each. There were graphic novels, 3-D books, and even journals for the kids to write their own stories.

A couple of young readers told MTN why they like books.

“I like how there are little pictures or movies in your head and how you can go to different places,” fifth grade student Mylee Udall said.

“I'm glad I got to participate in it because it's a chance to add to your vocabulary,” added fellow fifth grade student Eammon.

“Our students are in need of books, and this gives the children an opportunity to get books and put [them] in their own home libraries,” said librarian Brenda Clouser. “We really want our children to be reading and it's hard sometimes...especially with the economics and books don't come to the forefront when you have to buy other things. So, we are really grateful.

The “If You Give a Child a Book” childhood literacy campaign is an annual drive led by the Scripps Howard Foundation and supported by Scripps employees and Scripps family members.

Over the last four years, the campaign has donated more than 352,000 new books to children facing poverty in communities served by Scripps businesses.