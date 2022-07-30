Elmo 2 Fire burning 7,000 acres; 0% contained

UPDATE: 3:33 p.m. - July 30, 2022

ELMO - The Elmo 2 Fire which is burning west of Flathead Lake in the Elmo area has scorched 7,000 acres and is 0% contained.

There are roughly 100 people assigned to battle the blaze that ignited on Friday evening.

MTN News

A Red Flag Warning in the area could cause extreme fire behavior for the remainder of the weekend.

CSKT Division of Fire spokesman C.T. Camel says some evacuations will likely remain in place at least into the Saturday afternoon or evening, according to a social media post.

A Type II team has been ordered which will likely arrive on Sunday or Monday.

The Montana DNRC Wildfire Dashboard states the fire is human-caused.

Some evacuations along Montana Highway 28 were lifted on Saturday.

Kiana Wilson/MTN News The Elmo 2 fire has forced road closures, evacuations and the closure of two state parks.

However, the Lake County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) notes that residents will need to check in with law enforcement on their way back through.

OEM also notes that people in the Black Lake and Lake Mary Ronan area should be prepared to evacuate if the Elmo 2 Fire shifts in that direction.

Kiana Wilson/MTN News

The Montana Department of Transportation reports Highway 28 remains closed between milepost 36.0 and milepost 46.7 due to fire activity.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has evacuated and closed Big Arm and Lake Mary Ronan state parks due to the Elmo 2 Fire.

The power is off from Lakeside to Elmo.

The Montana Red Cross is operating a shelter for fire evacuees at Linderman School on Fourth Avenue East in Polson. Residents can also request services by calling 800-272-6668.

Red Cross officials told MTN News that 16 people used the shelter overnight on Friday.

(second report: 12:11 p.m. - July 30, 2022)

ELMO - The CSKT Division of Fire is reporting that the Elmo 2 Fire has grown to approximately 7,000 acres since breaking out Friday evening.

Evacuations have been lifted for residents along Montana Highway 28, according to a social media post from Lake County officials.

However, the Lake County Office of Emergency Management notes that residents will need to check in with law enforcement on their way back through.

Additionally, OEM notes that people in the Black Lake and Lake Mary Ronan area should be prepared to evacuate if the Elmo 2 Fire shifts in that direction.

The Montana Department of Transportation reports Highway 28 is still closed between milepost 36.0 and milepost 46.7 due to fire activity.

Drivers along US Highway 93 should be aware of fire personnel in the area and are asked not to stop in the area.

Drivers along US Highway 93 should be aware of fire personnel in the area and are asked not to stop in the area.

Boaters should stay clear of the Elmo Bay area of Flathead Lake due to firefighting aircraft in the area.

The Red Cross reports that 16 people used an evacuation shelter set up at Linderman School in Polson on Friday night.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks have evacuated and closed Big Arm and Lake Mary Ronan state parks due to the Elmo 2 Fire.

Mission Power Valley reports crews are working to restore power to the Elmo substation after it was shut off Friday evening due to the fire.

MTN News

Watch: A helicopter dropping water in the Elmo 2 Fire on the morning of July 30, 2022:

RAW VIDEO: Aerial attack on Elmo 2 Fire

(first report: 8:16 p.m. - July 30, 2022)

ELMO - A wildfire that broke out in the Elmo area on Friday evening has grown to an estimated 4,000 acres.

The Montana DNRC Wildfire Dashboard lists the Elmo 2 fire as 0% contained.

According to the City of Polson Fire Department, the evacuation zone has been expanded to Lake Mary Ronan Road from mile marker 5 to US Highway 93.

Evacuations of several residences had previously been ordered in the Elmo area.

Butch Larcombe

A section of Montana Highway 28 and Lake Mary Ronan Road remains closed due to the blaze.

Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks reports Big Arm and Lake Mary Ronan state parks have been evacuated and are closed until further notice.

A Red Cross shelter for fire evacuees was set up late Friday at Linderman School in Polson.

Kiana Wilson/MTN News

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell is asking boaters to avoid the Elmo Bay area where aircraft are gathering water to fight the blaze.

The Polson Chamber of Commerce has announced free pancake breakfasts will be provided for evacuees who are staying at the Linderman Gym.

It should be noted that no donations or additional volunteers are needed at this time.