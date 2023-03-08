Angel Flight West documentary picks up Cannes World Film Festival nominations

MISSOULA - A local documentary on Angel Flight West and the people it serves was just nominated in two categories for the 2023 Cannes World Film Festival.

We first told you about the 12-minute video called “Angels Do Fly West” a year ago as it started earning many movie-making accolades and awards.

But these nominations are undoubtedly the biggest ones yet.

The movie showcases what the Angel Flight West program does for people in Montana who need a way to get to their out-of-state doctor’s appointments.

It is a free service provided by volunteer pilots in the program and many families call it a lifesaver.

The feature documentary has been nominated for “Best Humanitarian Short Film” and “Best Inspirational Film”.

The film — which tells the story through the eyes of Mya Tooney and her mom, Carly Brown — was produced by Missoula’s Joe McNeal.