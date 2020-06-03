Flathead County sees high voter turnout for primary election

KALISPELL — It was a record night in Flathead County as voter turnout was high for the 2020 primary.

Elections officials say close to 35,000 ballots were counted, 7,000 more than the 2018 primary.

This year’s primary was vote by mail only, with typical polling places closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ballot drop-off locations opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday and officially closed at 8 p.m.

Voters dropped off ballots at five designated drop-off locations throughout the Flathead Valley.

Election officials say ballot counting went smoothly throughout the day on Tuesday.