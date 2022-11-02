Winter weather knocks out power in Northwest Montana

UPDATE: 10:15 a.m. - Nov. 2, 2022

KALISPELL - Flathead Electric Cooperative was reporting the number of members without power has grown to over 5,100 as of 10:15 a.m.

A total of 95 outages are being reported across the area.

Click here for the latest FEC power outage information.

Additionally, Mission Valley Power was reporting approximately 500 customers were without power, down from 1,000 earlier on Wednesday.

Click here for the latest Mission Valley Power outage information.

Power outages continue to impact some schools in the area.

The latest to close for the day is Helena Flats School in Kalispell due to a complete power outage.

Lakeside Elementary School and Somers Middle School previously announced closures.

(second report: 9:00 a.m. - Nov. 2, 2022)

KALISPELL - Flathead Electric Cooperative was reporting the number of members without power has grown to over 4,600 as of 9 a.m.

A total of 72 outages are being reported across the area.

Click here for the latest FEC power outage information.

Additionally, Mission Valley Power was reporting approximately 900 people without power.

The bulk of the outages are in the Pablo and Ronan area.

Click here for the latest Mission Valley Power outage information.

A power outage has also prompted schools in Lakeside and Somers to call off classes for the day.

All of the students were already at school, but will be sent home.

Buses will pick up students at Lakeside Elementary School at 11 a.m. and at Somers Middle School at 11:15 a.m.

(first report: 7:49 a.m. - Nov. 2, 2022)

KALISPELL - Heavy snow and downed trees have brought power outages to Northwest Montana.

Flathead Electric Cooperative (FEC) was reporting as of 7:45 a.m. that approximately 1,600 members were in the dark.

Scattered outages are being reported from the Whitefish area down into the Swan Valley.

Crews are working to get the lights back on.

Click here for the latest FEC power outage information.

