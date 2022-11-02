Winter weather impacting travel in the Polson area

UPDATE: 10:40 a.m. - Nov. 2, 2022

POLSON - The Montana Department of Transportation reports an earlier accident on US Highway 93 near Polson has been cleared.

MDT also reports there is a rollover accident on Montana Highway 35 near mile marker 22, south of Woods Bay.

No lanes are currently blocked, but drivers should use caution in the area.

The latest travel conditions from MDT can be found here.

(second report: 9:45 a.m. - Nov. 2, 2022)

POLSON - The Montana Department of Transportation reports an earlier accident on Montana Highway 35 north of Finley Point has been cleared.

The road is once again open to traffic.

(first report: 8:58 a.m. - Nov. 2, 2022)

POLSON - The winter weather is impacting drivers in the Polson area.

The Montana Department of Transportation was reporting three separate incidents as of 8: 50 a.m.

A jackknifed semi-truck is completely blocking Montana Highway 35 at mile marker 13, north of Finley Point.

MDT also reports there is a semi-truck that has spun out on Highway 35 near mile marker 21, which is blocking the southbound lane of the road.

A semi-truck is also partially blocking US Highway 93 south of Polson at mile marker 64.

