‘Golden Girls’-Themed Restaurant Is Opening This Weekend, With Four More Pop-Ups Planned

If you’re hungry for some “Golden Girls” nostalgia and you’re in the Los Angeles area, you might want to make some reservations. The first Golden Girls Kitchen will open Saturday in Beverly Hills, and tickets are required to secure a seat.

The fast-casual pop-up restaurant is a collab between the events company Bucket Listers and Derek Berry, who developed other theme restaurants based on shows like “Saved by the Bell” and “Beverly Hills, 90210.”

Executive Chef Royce Burke of Dino’s Famous Chicken, Secret Lasagna and Wyldefire Hot Sauce created the menu. Items include Sophia’s Lasagna Al Forno, the Lanai (a Miami-style Cuban sandwich), Sperheoven Krispies and, of course, cheesecake.

The eatery is decorated with memorabilia from the show and touches that mimic the set’s decor, such as wallpaper, photos, woodwork and art, such as this kitchen corner the restaurant shared on Facebook.

“All of these photos are memories, and that’s what is great,” Jim Colucci, author of “Golden Girls Forever,” told ET in a rave about memorabilia on display. “There are so many little details in here. Everybody loves the ‘Henny Penny’ episode. It was a musical episode they did, and here is actually this is Golden Palace when they finally reunited after Dorothy had left the show, but she came back for one more great appearance.”

Colucci went on to say that the fun details include Rose’s vacuum pants and the sheet music to “Thank You for Being a Friend.”

Tickets are available at BucketListers.com, starting at $39 per person during off-peak hours and up to $79 per person for limited “Drag Brunch” dates. A ticket provides a 90-minute reservation during which you can enjoy a Golden Main and a slice of cheesecake. Additional side dishes, beverages and desserts will also be available. Plus, you can shop exclusive The Golden Girls Kitchen merchandise while you’re there.

Opening day is July 30. If you’re not planning to be in L.A. anytime soon, look for other Golden Girls Kitchen popups in the following cities.

New York, coming fall 2022.

Miami, coming winter 2022.

San Francisco, coming winter 2022.

Chicago, coming spring 2023.

Invite a friend!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.