Google issues warning for Chrome users

Google announced in a statement that its Chrome browser is vulnerable to a dangerous hack.

"Google is aware that an exploit for CVE-2022-1096 exists in the wild," the company said.

In the statement, the company said is the threat level was high and that the attack was reported anonymously.

The company said it will be several days before it rolls out an emergency update.

Microsoft confirms its Edge browser has the same issue and has already issued a fix.

Other browsers like Samsung, Amazon Silk, Brave, and Opera could also be open to the same exposure.

When you are able to update, remember Chrome must be restarted for the fix to take effect.

Chrome has over 2.65 billion users worldwide.

