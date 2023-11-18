Griz and Bobcat fans take to the parking lots of Washington-Grizzly for tailgating

MISSOULA- Touchdowns, tailgates and traditions. The time honored tradition that is going on behind me here at the University of Montana, that’s tailgates. There's food, there's fire and there's fun. I talked to a couple fans from both the Cats and Griz to get their takes on what today means to them.

It’s two phrases heard around Missoula on Cat Griz day.

"GO GRIZ!"

"GO CATS!"

It's been 122 times that the Griz and the Cats have battled. But it's not just about football. It's also about community.

"We love to tailgate! But this is the brawl of the wild so you’ve got to be here to cheer on the griz... but this is so much fun and everyone's getting along so well," said Deb Parker, a University of Montana fan.

There’s one word that could describe the tailgates outside of Washington Grizzlie Stadium

"I just love the game and its makes for so much fun," Parker said.

"I am so proud of my college, its given me a good career. I’m proud to be a Bobcat always," Lisa Swenson, a Montana State University alumni and fan said.

Even for the Cat fans who traveled from Bozeman, having the game in Missoula doesn't change the passion they bring with them.

"We all take turns with food, we have great friendships. Our kids love it, we’ve expanded our tailgate to a couple people around us. We love the food, the comradery, and we love our cats," Swenson said.

Even though it's Montana's biggest rivalry, the Brawl of the Wild draws the two fan bases together.

"It is a fun tradition. For us its just like so fun to come here whether either side has it. It’s been such a tradition...every year its just so exciting to see who's going to come out ahead and honestly I think it's an even match most years because its just the deep down ambition to win," Marty Kuntz a Montana State University alumni and fan said