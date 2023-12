Photos: Missoula Class AA girls basketball teams pick up early season wins

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Missoula Sentinel's Mo Mastro (12) looks to shoot against Great Falls CMR on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Missoula Sentinel's Shay Casagrande (24) grabs a rebound against Great Falls CMR on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Missoula Sentinel's Peyton Size (5) attempts to catch a pass against Great Falls CMR on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Missoula Sentinel's Mo Mastro (12) looks to pass against Great Falls CMR on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Missoula Sentinel's Emily McElmurry (23) shoots against Great Falls CMR on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Missoula Sentinel's Kaitlyn Hammett (10) looks toward the bench against Great Falls CMR on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Missoula Sentinel's Nina Sammoury (21) and Amani Yellow Owl (1) cheer on their teammates against Great Falls CMR on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Missoula Sentinel's Amani Yellow Owl (1) looks to pass against Great Falls CMR on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Missoula Sentinel's Kaitlyn Hammett (10) shoots against Great Falls CMR on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Missoula Sentinel head girls basketball coach Tyler Hobbs gives instructions from the bench against Great Falls CMR on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Missoula Sentinel's Shay Casagrande looks to pass against Great Falls CMR on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Missoula Sentinel's Andrin Reimers (3) looks to pass against Great Falls CMR on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Missoula Sentinel's Shay Casagrande (24) shoots against Great Falls CMR on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Missoula Sentinel's Peyton Size (5) looks to pass against Great Falls CMR on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Missoula Sentinel's Emily McElmurry (23) looks to shoot against Great Falls CMR on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Missoula Sentinel's Peyton Size (5) shoots against Great Falls CMR on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Missoula Sentinel's Mo Mastro (12) dribbles up the court against Great Falls CMR on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Missoula Sentinel's Emily McElmurry (23) shoots against Great Falls CMR on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Missoula Sentinel's Mo Mastro (12) looks to shoot against Great Falls CMR on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Missoula Sentinel's Emily McElmurry (23) dribbles up the court against Great Falls CMR on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Missoula Sentinel's Shay Casagrande (24) and Andrin Reimers (3) defend against Great Falls CMR on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Missoula Sentinel's Mo Mastro (12) goes up for a shot against Great Falls CMR on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Missoula Sentinel's Kaitlyn Hammett (10) goes through the starting lineups against Great Falls CMR on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Missoula Sentinel's Shay Casagrande (24), Mo Mastro (12) and Emily McElmurry (23) prepare to go through starting lineups against Great Falls CMR on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Missoula Sentinel's Andrin Reimers (3) goes through the starting lineups against Great Falls CMR on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Prev 1 / Ad Next