Missoula Hellgate completes crosstown sweeps, defeats Big Sky

MISSOULA — After sweeping round one earlier this year, the Missoula Hellgate basketball teams did the same in round two on Friday evening against Missoula Big Sky.

The Knights girls basketball team bounced back from their lone loss of the season on Tuesday against Helena Capital and beat the Eagles 64-27. The Hellgate boys then held off Big Sky in overtime 61-57.

Bailee Sayler led Hellgate's girls in scoring with 14 points while Alex Covill added 12 points and Lauren Dick added nine. The Knights improved to 15-1 with the win.

Avari Batt led Big Sky with 10 points and Kadynce Couture added seven. The Eagles fell to 5-11.

The Hellgate boys led by as much as 10 points in the second half against Big Sky, but a furious rally by the Eagles in the final two minutes brought Big Sky back into the game. The Eagles trailed 46-37 with two minutes to play, but spearheaded by Tre Reed on defense, the Eagles forced Hellgate turnover after turnover and slowly crawled back into the game until a layup from Caden Bateman tied it 46-all with under a minute to go.

After forcing a Hellgate miss, Big Sky took over with 13 seconds left, but Reed's game-winning attempt didn't go and the Knights took over again in overtime to sneak away with the victory.

Dre Bowie led Hellgate with 21 points while Connor Dick added nine and Brogan Callaghan added eight for the Knights who improved to 13-3.

Shane Shepherd led Big Sky with 15 points while Reed added 14. Eamon Higgins and Bateman each added eight points as the Eagles fell to 8-8.