Weather Forecast: High wind event on tap tonight

Hold onto your hats… it’s time to rock n’ roll with Mother Nature!

Erin Yost

A strong cold front is expected to bring high, potentially damaging winds overnight and into Tuesday morning across western Montana. Southwest winds of 20-40mph with gusts in the 40-60mph range are likely as the front plows through and drops temps from the 50s/60s Monday into the 30s/low 40s for Tuesday. Power outages, downed trees and very difficult travel are all likely.

As the atmosphere destabilizes behind the frontal passage, the ingredients may be present for snow squalls to develop - particularly for those in west central and southwest Montana. Periods of moderate to heavy snowfall will be possible, so expect visibility to take at hit at times throughout this wind event. Also, expect rapidly changing roads conditions!

Erin Yost

Wednesday will offer up a break in the active weather pattern with high pressure building in. Expect mainly sunny skies and highs in the upper 30s - right around average for this time of year.

As of now, it looks like another system will impact the region late Thursday into Friday. We’ll keep you posted here in the StormTracker Weather Center.