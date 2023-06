IDAHO FALLS- An endangered missing male alert has been sent out by the Idaho Falls Police Department for 14-year-old Evan Flores. Flores is non-verbal. He was last seen wearing khaki pants. He has a mole on his left cheek and scars on his forehead.

Flores is also described as a white Hispanic male who is five foot one and weights 80 pounds with green eyes.

If you have any information regarding Flores Idaho Falls Police asking you to call 911 or 208-529-1375.