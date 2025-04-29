Bill that would reimburse law enforcement on Flathead Indian Reservation headed to Governor's desk

HELENA — Senate Bill 393, which would provide funding for law enforcement on the Flathead Indian Reservation, passed through the Senate on Monday.

SB 393 was sponsored by Senator Greg Hertz, a Republican from Polson, and would require the state to pay $250,000 to both Lake County and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes by July 31 this year.

These funds would be used for reimbursing both Lake County and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes for law enforcement expenditures related to felony criminal jurisdiction within the Flathead Indian Reservation.

“Currently on the Flathead Indian Reservation, if we don't get some additional funding from the state, that law enforcement is going to break down," Senator Greg Hertz said. "And we're going to have a lot more problems."

Beyond the immediate payment, SB 393 would also require the state to allocate money from the general fund to reimburse Lake County and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes for law enforcement expenses.

From here, the SB 393 heads to Governor Greg Gianforte’s desk to potentially be signed into law.