GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Public Schools hosted a special ceremony on Thursday to honor Native American graduating seniors.

Watch to learn more about the significance of the "eagle feather" ceremony:

'Eagle Feather' ceremony for graduating Native American students held in Great Falls

In a powerful tradition of 20-plus years, the Great Falls Public Schools Indigenous Education Department honored Native American graduating seniors with eagle feathers during a special ceremony.

The graduates from all three high schools – Great Falls, CM Russell, and Paris Gibson Education Center – received eagle feathers before they take the stage for graduation.

“It’s a way for us to celebrate our accomplishments,” explained Paris Gibson graduate Ryan Byung-Ho. “I worked pretty hard in school since elementary all the way up to now, and I'm really happy to receive an eagle feather for it.”

The ceremony, held at the Great Falls High School Field House, was a blend of tradition, pride, and recognition attended by family members, educators, and community leaders.

Each student was presented with an eagle feather beaded with their school's colors — symbolizing strength, achievement, and a transition into adulthood.

“I feel more proud of myself than anything because I didn't know I was going to make it this far. And I’m glad I did. And it's a lot. I've come a long way from when I as a kid,” said Kami Eldridge, a Paris Gibson graduate.

The eagle feather is often considered one of the most powerful gifts that can be given in many Native American tribes. It was bestowed to the students with prayer, song, and words of congratulations and encouragement from school leaders and Indigenous Department staff.

The Indigenous Education Department works year-round to support Native American students in Great Falls, providing academic guidance, cultural resources, and community events. This ceremony has grown every year, and is one of the most meaningful milestones they facilitate.

Indigenous Department Director Dugan Coburn addressed the students, saying, “Thank you. Thank you for graduating. Thank you for sticking with it. Thank you for achieving this moment.”

As the students prepare for college, careers, and life after high school, the eagle feather will serve not only as a symbol of past accomplishments but also as a guide for the future.